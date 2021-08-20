Capitol Hill bomb threat suspect to undergo ‘competency screening’

An initial court appearance was held on Friday regarding the suspect at the center of a Capitol Hill bomb threat that prompted a massive police response on Thursday.

Floyd Ray Roseberry is facing two federal charges – use or attempted use of an explosive device, and use or threat of use of a weapon of mass destruction.

Roseberry did not physically appear in court on Friday.

Appearing via audio conference, he said he had not taken his medication "in a few days" – including blood pressure medicine, and "mind" medicine.

A judge determined that the 51-year-old North Carolina man must undergo a competency screening next week, and he appointed a defense attorney.

U.S. Marshals were ordered to make sure he receives his proper medication.

Roseberry delivered a protracted ran on social media from his black truck parked near the Library of Congress, all the while encircled by Capitol and D.C. police, along with Federal Bureau of Investigation agents.

Snipers responded to the scene, and multiple buildings and neighborhoods near the scene were evacuated.

Congress is in recess, however people are still in the area working.

The ordeal ended with Roseberry's surrender after several hours.