Candace Valenzuela concedes to Beth Van Duyne in U.S. House District 24 race

Democrat Candace Valenzuela conceded Tuesday to losing to Republican Beth Van Duyne in the race for Texas’ 24th congressional district near Dallas.

Van Duyne was ahead by more than 4,600 votes following last week’s election.

Valenzuela congratulated Van Duyne on social media and thanked volunteers and supporters.

“Now that nearly all the votes have been counted and there is no longer a path, we are conceding. I want to congratulate Beth Van Duyne on her victory,” she wrote.

Van Duyne, a former Irving mayor and Trump administration official, will succeed Congressman Kenny Marchant, who did not seek re-election this year.

