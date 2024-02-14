'Brothers for life': North Texas cancer patient meets bone marrow donor who helped save his life

A North Texas teen has a bright future ahead of him thanks to a very personal gift from a stranger.

Sebastian Hernandez was diagnosed with a form of leukemia in 2017 and needed a bone marrow transplant to survive. A college student living out of state would be that lifeline.

The two met for the first time at Children's Medical Center in Dallas. The two arrived as strangers but said they left as brothers.

The donor lost his father to cancer and knew then he wanted to help save somebody else's life, and he's doing just that.

It was an emotional first-time meeting between two families on Wednesday.

Zach Warter flew in from New Orleans to meet the 17-year-old he donated his bone marrow to.

Hernandez’s mom doesn't speak English, but her words to 20-year-old Warter needed no translating.

Hernandez was diagnosed with acute lymphoblastic leukemia in January 2017. It’s a life-threatening cancer of the lymphoid line of blood cells. After multiple rounds of chemotherapy, Hernandez’s leukemia returned, so his doctors recommended a bone marrow transplant.

Fortunately, Hernandez found his perfect bone marrow match through the National Marrow Donor Program Registry.

"I was just lost for words inside. I didn't know what to say. I just froze in time, I guess." Hernandez recalled.

For Warter, the decision to sign up to be a donor is deeply personal. He lost his father to leukemia when he was in elementary school.

"That is what sparked my spirit for helping, for giving," Warter said. "As soon as I became old enough to swab, I knew I had to."

According to Children's Health, only 48% of Hispanic and Latino patients find a matching donor because there aren’t enough Hispanic and Latino donors registered.

"Give it a chance so more kids out there can get a second chance at life," Hernandez said.

Hernandez’s doctor was there for the happy reunion.

"Seeing it go from finding a donor, that donor donating, and witnessing something a year later where the donor gets to meet the patient he helped survive makes it all worth it," Dr. Tiffany Simms-Waldrip said.

"Sebastian and I are brothers for life," Warter said.

"Yeah, we're brothers forever," Hernandez added.

Hernandez will have to undergo routine follow-ups to make sure the transplant is working. He said he wants to be a horse trainer.