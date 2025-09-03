Canceled pursuit with Plano police ends in Dallas crash; 2 in custody

The Brief A police chase that began in Plano for a robbery suspect ended with a crash in Dallas. The pursuit was called off due to weather, but officers later found the suspects' wrecked car. Two suspects were injured in the crash and charges are expected to be filed soon.



Police say the suspects were throwing unknown objects from the vehicle during the chase. It was eventually called off due to weather, but officers stumbled upon the crashed vehicle.

Video shows a wrecked conclusion to a police pursuit that began in Plano and ended in Dallas Tuesday evening.

Plano pursuit becomes Dallas crash

The chase began when a Plano police officer responded to a report of a woman stealing from a beauty supply store.

Officer Jerry Minton said a Chrysler 300 matching the suspect description was seen by an officer, backed into a private parking space at the store.

The suspected male getaway driver high-tailed out of the parking lot with the woman as the officer approached.

The vehicle entered I-75 southbound at a high rate of speed, Minton told FOX 4.

A second Plano officer joined in the pursuit, passing through Richardson into Dallas, but the chase was canceled due to weather. Minton said rainy conditions and wet roads prevented continuing the pursuit.

Before officers made their way back to Plano, however, they spotted the suspect vehicle wrecked in Dallas.

Minton said the car appeared to have been involved in a crash at Jim Miller Road and R.L. Thornton Freeway. Officers investigated the crash.

Both suspects were injured, having been involved in a crash with two other vehicles. Police gave first aid, then the male driver appeared, and the suspects were apprehended and taken to a hospital.

Plano chase/Dallas crash

What they're saying:

According to Minton, there have been no charges filed yet, but it won’t remain that way for long.

"There will be charges. From my understanding there will be charges filed at a later date simply because they were transported to the hospital," said Minton.

What's next:

Video shows significant front-end damage to the suspect vehicle. Dallas police are investigating the crash.

Plano police are investigating the alleged evading after the alleged thefts.