Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, wife of 18 years announce separation

By Chris Pandolfo
Published 
World
FOX News
60fd3885- article

Prime Minister of Canada Justin Trudeau and his wife Sophe Trudeau sign a book of condolence at Lancaster House following the death of Queen Elizabeth II, on September 17, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by David Parry - WPA Pool/Getty Images)

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Wednesday announced that he and his wife Sophie were separating. 

Trudeau made the announcement in an Instagram post. 

"Sophie and I would like to share the fact that after many meaningful and difficult conversations, we have made the decision to separate," Trudeau wrote. 

"As always, we remain a close family with deep love and respect for each other and for everything we have built and will continue to build," he continued.  

"For the well-being of our children, we ask that you respect our and their privacy. Thank you." 

This is a developing story and will be updated. Read more of this story from FOX News