Camp Mystic victim Eloise Peck remembered through Living for Lulu Foundation

The Brief 8-year-old Eloise "Lulu" Peck was one of 27 victims at Camp Mystic who was killed during last summer's historic flooding. Tim and Missy Peck, Lulu's parents, remember Eloise as an empathetic girl who loved giving hugs and making friends with everyone she could. The Pecks started the Living For Lulu Foundation in her memory, which serves animals and children in need.



The parents of Eloise Peck, one of the 27 victims killed during last year's flooding at Camp Mystic, remember her through their Living For Lulu Foundation.

The perfect name

Eloise Peck

What they're saying:

"She was such a joy," Tim said.

Tim and Missy Peck loved the name Eloise, and decided to call their daughter Lulu for short.

"Then, when she arrived, we were like, oh yeah, she is definitely Lulu," Missy said.

Empathetic at an early age

Eloise Elizabeth Peck was empathetic from an early age. Kindness and empathy came naturally to her, and she gravitated towards kids who were left out.

"There was a little boy her age who has autism, and his parents reached out and told me that she was his only friend," Missy said. "She would come home and talk about him and be so excited."

"There was always room for one more at the table. She was friends with everyone, and she just had this light and joy that never dimmed."

Tragedy at Camp Mystic

Lulu was one of 27 girls who died when floodwaters overwhelmed Camp Mystic in the early hours of July 4th, 2025.

Missy and Tim said within hours of the tragedy, they received calls telling them Lulu was found alive, but those callers demanded money.

"It added another horrific element, and we still get those calls."

Missy Peck

Lulu's parents say the publicity surrounding the tragedy has been painful, but the most profound moments come during private moments.

Probably the most impactful aspect of that is you walk up the stairs, and you've got Lulu's room. Literally, you know, stuff set up. There's even a note from her future counselor at camp that she received before she went to camp, saying, "I'm so excited to be with you this summer," right there on her desk, where she literally packed her bag to head out for camp," Tim said.

"It is a constant reminder, but we're trying to. Lean into that, and kind of cherish those moments that automatically come back in your mind when you step in there."

Tim Peck

Lulu's parents shared that on the final night of her life, her cabin was filled with laughter and a dance party, and she was surrounded by her closest friends.

Living For Lulu Foundation

Tim and Missy Peck have started the Living For Lulu Foundation to honor Eloise's memory. The foundation's mission is to help both children and animals in need.

Living For Lulu Foundation

She loved friends. She loved animals more than anything, especially dogs," Missy said.

They say Lulu would have loved seeing the foundation's work. Her school now has a learning garden that bears her name.

"There's not a day that goes by that I don't see something or hear something or hear her in my head," Missy said. "Hear her giggle, typically at her brother. But hear her just say "mommy" when I wake up in the morning."

"It gives me such strength. And knowing that everybody else sees that too is such, it's amazing. It really is. It's divine."