18-year-old turns himself in after hit-and-run that injured Lewisville teen

The Brief Cameron Reynoso, 18, turned himself in to police and is charged with collision involving serious bodily injury. 17-year-old John Chambers, a Marcus High School junior, was seriously hurt in Sunday's hit-and-run. Chambers was taken off a ventilator on Monday, but we have not recieved any updates on his condition since then.



An 18-year-old has turned himself in to police in connection with a hit-and-run that seriously injured a Lewisville teen in an alleyway.

What we know:

Cameron Reynoso, 18, has been identified as the driver and is now charged with collision involving serious bodily injury. His bond is set at $6,000.

The backstory:

Officers were called to the 1200 block of College Parkway around 6:15 p.m. Sunday after witnesses reported hearing a loud noise and then discovering a teenager lying in the alley.

The victim was identified as 17-year-old John Chambers, a junior at Marcus High School. His family told FOX 4 that Chambers had gone for a walk in his family’s neighborhood before he was struck.

He was taken to a local hospital with a broken pelvis and multiple skull fractures.

Chambers was taken off a ventilator earlier this week and is now breathing on his own. Doctors are continuing to monitor his injuries.

Dig deeper:

Garrett Bussey and his wife, who live nearby, were watching a sports game in their garage when they heard the crash.

"We heard the bump and then the truck bed bounce, and my wife looked over. It’s the perfect line here to see him," Bussey told FOX 4.

The couple stayed with Chambers until first responders arrived.

There has been no further update on Chambers’ condition since Monday, when he was removed from the ventilator.

What they're saying:

"The fact that they just left him there bleeding from his skull and didn’t care to render aid breaks my heart," said Chambers’ aunt, Jenneve Zell.