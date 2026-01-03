Expand / Collapse search

Texas DPS seeks disabled 15-year-old reported missing in Irving

By
Published  January 3, 2026 2:49pm CST
Irving
FOX 4
article

Cameron Matar

The Brief

    • A 15-year-old boy has been reported missing in Irving.
    • Cameron Matar was last seen Friday afternoon.
    • Call 911 if you have helpful information.

IRVING, Texas - A missing person alert has been issued out of Irving for a 15-year-old boy with intellectual disabilities. 

Cameron Matar reported missing

Cameron Matar was last seen around 4 p.m. Friday at the intersection of Lake Cameron Parkway and O'Connor Road in Irving/ 

He was last seen wearing a blue jacket, dark-colored shirt, and red basketball shorts.

He's described as 6'1", with brown eyes and brown hair. 

What you can do:

Anyone with information on Matar's whereabouts is urged to call 911, or report to the Irving Police Department at (469)261-0832.

The Source: Information in this report came from Texas DPS.

IrvingMissing Persons