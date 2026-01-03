Texas DPS seeks disabled 15-year-old reported missing in Irving
IRVING, Texas - A missing person alert has been issued out of Irving for a 15-year-old boy with intellectual disabilities.
Cameron Matar reported missing
Cameron Matar was last seen around 4 p.m. Friday at the intersection of Lake Cameron Parkway and O'Connor Road in Irving/
He was last seen wearing a blue jacket, dark-colored shirt, and red basketball shorts.
He's described as 6'1", with brown eyes and brown hair.
What you can do:
Anyone with information on Matar's whereabouts is urged to call 911, or report to the Irving Police Department at (469)261-0832.
The Source: Information in this report came from Texas DPS.