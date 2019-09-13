California republican facing backlash after releasing political ad showing AOC’s face go up in flames

article

A California republican is facing backlash after a political ad slamming Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez was shown during the Democratic Debate.

Former congressional candidate Elizabeth Heng’s newest ad by New Faces GOP PAC shows the New York Democrat’s photo going up in flames saying “This is the face of socialism and ignorance”.

The ad goes on to say “Does Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez know the horror of socialism? My father was minutes away from death in Cambodia before a forced marriage saved his life. That’s socialism”.

Ocasio-Cortez responded to the ad on Twitter by saying “Know that this wasn’t an ad for young conservatives of color - that was the pretense. What you just watched was a love letter to the GOP’s white supremacist case.”

The ad was seen during Thursday night’s presidential debate on ABC. On Twitter the hashtags #BoycottABC and #BoycottSinclair are now trending after the networks ran the political ad.

The PAC was founded by Heng and is based in Fresno, California. According to a brief bio on Twitter the mission of New Faces GOP is “Helping elevate the next generation of Republicans so that we can not only survive as a party, but expand beyond the boundaries we’ve set for ourselves.”

In 2018 Heng lost her bid for California’s 16th Congressional district against Democrat Jim Costa.