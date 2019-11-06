California deputies help rescue bear named 'T-Shirt' who became stuck inside a dumpster
LAKE TAHOE, Calif. - A hungry bear named "T-Shirt" put on quite the show for deputies on the north shore of Lake Tahoe after becoming trapped inside a dumpster.
Deputies with the Placer County Sheriff's Department responded to reports of a large bear in an area of Kings Beach on Monday morning.
He was named T-Shirt due to the recognizable white patch on his fur.
Placer County deputies Bertoni and Staley were "able to help him get out of his predicament," sheriff's officials said.