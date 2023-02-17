Your rescue pet could be this year’s Cadbury Easter ‘bunny’

Does your rescue pet love the spotlight? The Cadbury Bunny Tryouts are back!

For the first time since the contest started five years ago, a rescue pet will be chosen to be the face of the Cadbury Clucking Bunny commercial airing in March.

From Feb. 15-Feb. 23, rescue pet parents across the U.S. can enter their pets for the chance to star in the beloved cream egg Easter campaign. The pet doesn’t even have to be furry — it can be scaly or feathered, too.

"Rescue pets bring so many smiles to people every day," Cam Bogie, Cadbury’s senior associate brand manager, said in a statement.

The winning rescue pet will also take home a $5,000 cash prize and another $5,000 for the animal shelter of choice.

To enter, go to CadburyTryouts.com and upload a photo of your rescue pet wearing Cadbury bunny ears, then complete the entry form.

The 10 finalists will be announced March 6, and people can vote on their favorite until March 14.