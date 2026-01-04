Bystanders in Plano pull driver from burning car after crash

article

The Brief A driver died Saturday after his vehicle hit a utility pole at high speed and caught fire along the Dallas Parkway in Plano. Bystanders pulled the man from the wreckage before emergency crews arrived, but he was later pronounced dead at a local hospital. The driver's identity has not been released as the Plano Police Traffic Unit continues to investigate the cause of the crash.



A man died Saturday afternoon after his vehicle crashed and caught fire along the Dallas Parkway, authorities said.

Fatal Dallas Parkway crash

What we know:

Plano Police officers and Plano Fire-Rescue personnel responded to the crash in the 1500 block of the southbound Dallas Parkway at 12:15 p.m.

A preliminary investigation found that a silver Hyundai Accent was traveling southbound when it struck a curb, left the roadway and collided with a concrete power pole. Before coming to a stop, the Hyundai crashed into an unoccupied Subaru Legacy parked at a nearby car dealership.

The vehicle then caught fire. Witnesses managed to pull the driver from the burning wreckage before first responders arrived.

The driver was taken to the hospital where he died. No other injuries were reported.

What we don't know:

Police are withholding the man's identity pending notification of his next of kin.

The crash is under investigation.