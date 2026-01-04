Bystanders in Plano pull driver from burning car after crash
PLANO, Texas - A man died Saturday afternoon after his vehicle crashed and caught fire along the Dallas Parkway, authorities said.
Fatal Dallas Parkway crash
What we know:
Plano Police officers and Plano Fire-Rescue personnel responded to the crash in the 1500 block of the southbound Dallas Parkway at 12:15 p.m.
A preliminary investigation found that a silver Hyundai Accent was traveling southbound when it struck a curb, left the roadway and collided with a concrete power pole. Before coming to a stop, the Hyundai crashed into an unoccupied Subaru Legacy parked at a nearby car dealership.
The vehicle then caught fire. Witnesses managed to pull the driver from the burning wreckage before first responders arrived.
The driver was taken to the hospital where he died. No other injuries were reported.
What we don't know:
Police are withholding the man's identity pending notification of his next of kin.
The crash is under investigation.
The Source: Information in this article is from the Plano Police Department.