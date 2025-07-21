Bystanders lift car to save baby in Dallas multi-vehicle crash

The Brief A multi-vehicle crash in Dallas' Bishop Arts District on Saturday night hospitalized seven people, including an Arlington couple. Bystanders heroically lifted a teetering vehicle to rescue a baby trapped inside The driver who caused the four-car pile-up is in critical condition and has not yet been identified by police.



Several people are recovering after a multi-vehicle crash in the Bishop Arts District in Dallas' Oak Cliff neighborhood.

The crash left vehicles on top of one another and new video shows bystanders holding up a car until a baby could be pulled to safety.

Multi-vehicle crash

What we know:

Dallas police say seven people were hospitalized. Two of those, an Arlington couple.

The couple's family tells FOX 4 that the husband immediately applied a tourniquet to his arm, while at the same time tending to his injured wife.

Celestino Rubio and Valerie Alonso are lucky to be alive. Rubio just got out of his second surgery on Monday afternoon. Alonso was by his side after receiving stitches.

Valerie Alonso (left) and Celestino Rubio (right)

The Arlington couple was headed to a Bishop Arts arcade on Saturday evening when they told FOX 4 their Lexus was suddenly crushed.

The two were pinned underneath, hoping help would arrive.

Bystanders help baby

Dig deeper:

A new video obtained by FOX 4 shows bystanders worried about a teetering Toyota balancing on top as some realize there’s a young child inside the vehicle.

People held the Toyota up until first responders arrived.

A sigh of relief once the little girl was pulled out of the vehicle and carried away by Dallas fire rescue. Meanwhile, dozens of witnesses cared for the injured.

Dallas police say the chaotic situation unfolded Saturday night, after a driver plowed into cars stopped at the light at Tyler and Davis streets.

Police said seven people were hospitalized in the four-car collision.

According to investigators, the driver who caused the chain reaction crash is in critical condition.

Witness describes incident

What they're saying:

This cell phone video was shot by witness Jeremy Boss, who lives down the street from the incident.

"All I could see was what looked like a pile of metal or something. About as tall as the traffic lights, and then it hit me ‘oh my gosh, those are cars.’"

Boss described the scene as chaos, as he anxiously waited for an update.

"I was anticipating seeing at least two to three people deceased to see and hear that there is a possibility that everyone is alive from this is a blessing from above," he said.

What's next:

So, we are still waiting for an update from Dallas police on the conditions of the other four victims hospitalized.

As for the person who caused the crash, they are still in critical condition and their name hasn't been released.