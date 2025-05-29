Byron Nelson High School football coach dies unexpectedly

article

The Brief Byron Nelson High School football coach Travis Pride died unexpectedly, the school announced Wednesday. Pride served as head coach and campus athletic coordinator since 2016, with a 60-45 record over nine seasons. Northwest ISD and the school community are offering counseling for grieving students.



Byron Nelson High School head football coach and campus athletic coordinator Travis Pride has died unexpectedly, Principal Kara Lea Deardorff announced in a letter to families Wednesday.

What we know:

The principal shared the news in a Facebook post, writing that Pride "passed away unexpectedly." She said he had served the school for nearly a decade and "made a positive difference in the lives of hundreds, if not thousands, of students on our campus."

Pride became the head coach in 2016 and led the team for nine seasons. His overall record during that time was 60–45, according to school records.

What they're saying:

"When I think of Travis Pride, I think of someone who supported student activity, from athletic programs to fine arts," said Joe Johnson, executive director of athletics for Northwest ISD.

"Coach Pride lacked an ego when it came to the athletic programs at Byron Nelson. He wasn’t what you would picture as a head football coach — he was an even-tempered leader who was a kid magnet. Students wanted to be around him because he cared about them."

Support for Students

Dig deeper:

Counseling services will be available for students from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday in the school’s front office. Additional support times will be announced next week.

Deardorff asked the community to keep the Pride family in their thoughts and prayers and to respect their privacy. The school plans to share additional information as it becomes available and as the family allows.