Businesses collecting money for Krum 13-year-old seriously hurt it hit-and-run

The Denton County community of Krum is coming together to support the family of a special needs girl seriously injured in a hit and run accident.

13-year old Leah Johnson wandered away from home Wednesday evening. While her family was looking for her, police say 23-year-old Jesus Acevado struck her as she walked near a restaurant.

Police say Acevado did not stop after hitting Leah, leaving the autistic and non-verbal girl injured in the street.

Acevedo was arrested Thursday night. He’s charged with accident involving personal injury or death.

Several businesses in Krum have stepped up to raise money for the family’s medical expenses, from collecting thousands of dollars in donations to printing t-shirts.

“Pretty much, every local business has stepped up and said, ‘we will be a place to take money. We’ll do something for the family. We’ll donate our time. Our effort. Everything,’” Ashlee Rogers, a Krum business owner. “Pretty much everyone in the community has, and that’s the amazing part of it.”

There’s also a fund set up at Access Bank in Krum where people can donate to the Johnson family.

Leah’s family says she has serious internal injuries, including a broken pelvis, internal bleeding and broken legs. She remains in the ICU at Cook Children’s Hospital.