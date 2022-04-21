Bush Center hosts annual forum on leadership

From the military to the medical field and foreign policy, the George W. Bush Institute is hosting some of the greatest minds of our time Thursday during a leadership forum.

Speakers include former United States Defense Secretary General James Mattis, Dr. Deborah Birx and former First Lady Laura Bush.

INFO: www.bushcenter.org/forumonleadership

Mrs. Bush honored the Afghan Institute of Learning, which continues to make it possible for young girls to get into schools despite the challenges in that country today.

AIL is an organization focused on learning, training and health services of people in Afghan communities.

"The direct way to improve the lives of Afghan women and children was to first earn their trust and then give them access to education," she said. "Every child in Afghanistan deserves an education and every person in Afghanistan deserves access to quality health care and the right to earn a living."

The forum celebrates leadership by bringing together notable voices for discussions on today’s issues.

"There’s a lot of headlines in the world today which can make things sound dower. And what we aim to do is spotlight some of the people who are continuing to do great work in this country and around the world," said Holly Kuzmich, the executive director of the Bush Institute. "Despite what we often here, there’s a lot of good happening and we’re here to spotlight that good."