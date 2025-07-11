Burleson couple found deceased after Kerr County flooding

article

The Brief A Burleson couple, Joni and Robert Brake, died in the Kerr County flash floods on July 4th. The Brakes were staying at an RV park that was destroyed by rapid floodwaters. More than 160 people are still missing after the floods, with search and recovery efforts ongoing.



A Burleson couple, Joni and Robert Brake, were found deceased after the deadly flash flooding in Kerr County, according to a statement from their family.

Family members told FOX 4 that the Brakes were staying at an RV park destroyed by rapid floodwaters during the July 4 disaster. A family member informed FOX 4 on Thursday that Joni Brake's body had been recovered and identified. Robert Brake's body was found earlier in the week.

Family's Statement

What we know:

"Since July 4th, our family has lived in a world of heartbreak. But we've also lived in a world of kindness, because of YOU. Your prayers, love, and compassion have carried us through. In the midst of tragedy, we've witnessed the most powerful reminder: There is still beauty in this world. There is still goodness. There is still hope," the Brake family said in a statement.

They added, "If you want to honor our parents/grandparents, please do this: Smile at someone today. Call a loved one. Walk up to a stranger and simply say hello. Kindness costs nothing—but its impact is immeasurable."

Central Texas Floods

The backstory:

Families from North Texas and across the state were staying at HTR RV Park and Blue Oak RV Park along the Guadalupe River for the Fourth of July weekend. On Friday, July 4, many RVs lined up near the shoreline were washed away. Videos showed the RVs bobbing in the floodwaters before being swept downriver.

The owner of the RV park told FOX 4 that people staying close to the river did not have time to evacuate before the rapid waters swept through. Even concrete slabs, which once held cabins, were lifted and moved by the floodwaters.

More than 160 people are still missing after the floods, including James and Cindy Rushing from Sulphur Springs, who were also staying at HTR RV Park. Search and recovery crews are working along the river to find the missing.

Central Texas flood damage

What they're saying:

"They tried to get to them so hard, but there was no way. There was no way. At that point, the water was up a good 20 feet, and the lower-level campers right there were already floating away," said Lorean Guillen, the owner of the RV Park.