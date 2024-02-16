Burleson residents told to boil water after water main break
BURLESON, Texas - Residents living in some parts of Burleson are being asked to boil water after a water main break early Friday morning.
The city of Burleson said the water main break happened at approximately 2 a.m.
Portions of west and southwest Burleson, including the Shannon Creek, Mountain Valley, West Bend and Willow Creek Ranch subdivisions are affected.
Maps of the affected areas are below:
(Courtesy: City of Burleson)
Residents are being asked to boil water for drinking, cooking and ice-making to ensure all harmful bacteria and microbes have been destroyed.
The city says water should be brought to a vigorous boil and then boiled for two minutes.
Once the boil water notice is no longer in effect, the public water system will notify customers.