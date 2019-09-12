Buc-ee’s to open location in Florida

Texas-based Buc-ee’s will open its second location outside of the Lone Star State, with a gas station/convenience store being built in Daytona Beach, Florida.

Buc-ee’s opened their first location outside of Texas back in January, with a location in Alabama.

Once built, the Daytona Beach Travel Center Is expected to be the largest fuel station and convenience store in the state of Florida, while featuring at least 120 fuel stations.

The ground breaking for the Florida location is set for next week.

Since opening its first store in 1982 in Lake Jackson, Buc-ee's has attracted a loyal customer base with a reputation for plenty of fuel pumps, clean restrooms, and more.