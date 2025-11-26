Buc-ee's announces 2 new Texas locations slated for 2026 & 2027

article

The iconic Texas travel-center Buc‑ee’s is doubling down on the Lone Star State in 2026, with two massive new locations.

San Marcos and Boerne locations

What we know:

Slated for the I-10 corridor in Boerne and the I-35 corridor in San Marcos, Buc-ee’s brings road-trip snacks, squeaky-clean restrooms and hundreds of new jobs just in time for Summer 2026.

The new Buc-ee’s in San Marcos will be located along I-35 near Yarrington Road, and will span 74,707 square feet at an estimated cost of $47.2 million.

For Boerne, the City Council unanimously approved the amended economic development agreement plan for Buc-ee's during a special meeting on Monday, October 27.

These new stores are expected to be over 70,000 square feet with over 100 gas pumps and electric charging stations.

A Buc-ee's gas station is seen in Katy, Texas, on August 12, 2025. (Photo by RONALDO SCHEMIDT / AFP) (Photo by RONALDO SCHEMIDT/AFP via Getty Images)

National expansion plans

Dig deeper:

In addition to the new Texas locations, Buc-ee’s continues to add to their 15 locations outside their native state. Six other states are expected to open new locations, including debut stores in Arizona, Arkansas, North Carolina and Ohio.

Texas still has a large lead for most Buc-ee’s locations with 36 currently in operation.

The Texas Legacy

Big picture view:

Buc-ee’s embodies a blend of Texan identity and highway hospitality, a place where small-town friendliness meets large-scale ambition.