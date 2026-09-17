Brush fire in Kaufman County burns 10 acres south of Terrell
TERRELL, Texas - Firefighters battled a new brush fire in Kaufman County on Thursday afternoon.
What we know:
According to early reports, the 275 Fire on County Road 275 south of Terrell burned about 10 acres.
The Terrell Fire Department said that although the fire was outside the city limits, some members of the department did offer mutual aid to the Terrell Volunteer Fire Department.
By the time SKY 4 arrived at the scene, there were no visible flames. Crews appeared to be focusing on hot spots and smoldering brush.
There was at least one ambulance at the scene.
What we don't know:
Officials haven’t yet confirmed any details about the fire or possible injuries.
The Source: The information in this story comes from the Terrell Fire Department and the SKY 4 helicopter.