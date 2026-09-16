Texas set to execute inmate for 2005 triple murder

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The Brief LeJames Norman, 40, is set to be executed by lethal injection Wednesday at 6 p.m. in Huntsville, Texas. Norman pleaded guilty to the 2005 fatal shootings of three people in Edna, Texas, during a botched drug robbery. His co-defendant, Ker’Sean Ramey, was also sentenced to death for the killings and is scheduled for execution next week.



The state of Texas is expected to execute a man for a triple murder that happened in 2005 in the Houston area.

LeJames Norman

What's new:

LeJames Norman, 40, is scheduled to be put to death by lethal injection at 6 p.m. on Wednesday at the state penitentiary in Huntsville.

The backstory:

Norman has been on death row for the fatal shootings of 24-year-old Samuel Roberts, 18-year-old Tiffani Peacock, and 38-year-old Celso Lopez.

The triple murder happened in 2005 while law enforcement officials said Norman was looking for cocaine inside their home in Edna, Texas, a rural city located about 100 miles southwest of Houston.

According to court documents, he and his co-defendant, Ker’Sean Ramey, couldn’t find any drugs so they killed the three people in the home.

Norman was arrested about five months later while trying to cross the border from Mexico into the United States.

He pleaded guilty to capital murder, and a jury sentenced him to death.

Ramey was also convicted and sentenced to death. His execution is set for next week.