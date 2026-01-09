Bruno Mars 2026 stadium tour coming to Arlington

article

Pop superstar Bruno Mars will return to North Texas as part of The Romantic Tour this spring.

Get ready to get romantic

What we know:

Bruno Mars has announced The Romantic Tour, his U.S. first concert tour since 2018.

It coincides with the upcoming release of The Romantic, Mars' first solo album since 2016's 24K Magic.

Mars has spent the last few years performing in Las Vegas as part of an extended residency.

When will Bruno Mars perform in North Texas?

The Arlington leg of The Romantic Tour will take place on April 18 at Globe Life Field.

He will be supported by Anderson .Paak and Leon Thomas at the show.

Mars' last visit to Dallas-Fort Worth was in 2018 as part of the 24K Magic World Tour, performing at American Airlines Center that October.

Tickets go on sale for the event on Jan. 15 at 12 p.m. Central Time.

Bruno has stayed busy

Despite not releasing a solo record in the last ten years, Mars has stayed at the forefront of the music world.

Last year, he collaborated with Sexyy Red for the single "Fat, Juicy & Wet."

In 2024, Mars partnered with two of pop music's biggest stars for smash singles.

First he teamed with ROSÉ of BLACKPINK fame to release "APT.". Then, Mars joined forces with Lady Gaga for "Die With A Smile", a song that ended 2025 as the No. 1 Year-End Song on Billboard's Hot 100.

His collaboration with Anderson .Paak, titled Silk Sonic, produced an album called An Evening With Silk Sonic back in 2021.

The Romantic is scheduled to release on Feb. 27, ahead of the tour's start.