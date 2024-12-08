Brother detained after man dies in East Fort Worth shooting: police

article

Fort Worth Police are investigating a shooting that killed 40-year-old Aurdie Evans on Saturday evening in East Fort Worth.

Police were called to the 1400 block of Arbor Ridge Dr., which is south of I-30 and east of I-820 just after 7 p.m.

When officers arrived, they found Evans dead inside the home. Investigators found the person responsible for the shooting and detained him at the scene. Investigators called him the victim's sibling.

Police believe the brothers were involved in a fight before the shooting, but as of Sunday morning, no arrests have been made.

This is an ongoing homicide investigation.