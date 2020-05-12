Broadway shows will remain dark indefinitely

article

Theater fans hoping for some return to normalcy soon so they can catch a Broadway show this summer will have to make new plans. The darkness over the Great White Way is here to stay until further notice.

The Broadway League, a trade association for the industry, halted performances on March 12 as part of the coronavirus pandemic shutdown. Broadway producers initially had hoped to resume the week of April 13 (oh how optimistic we all were) and later revised that to the week of June 8.

But on Tuesday, the league extended the shutdown of all productions without setting a goal date to return.

"While all Broadway shows would love to resume performances as soon as possible, we need to ensure the health and well-being of everyone who comes to the theatre—behind the curtain and in front of it—before shows can return," Broadway League president Charlotte St. Martin said in a statement. "The Broadway League’s membership is working in cooperation with the theatrical unions, government officials, and health experts to determine the safest ways to restart our industry."

Theatres are offering refunds and exchanges for tickets for performances through Sept. 6, the league said. Ticket holders of canceled shows should get an email with information about what to do.

"Any customers holding tickets through September 6, 2020, that have not received an email by May 18 are advised to contact their point of purchase for assistance after this date," the league said in a statement.

