Dallas Mavs, NBA unveil new STEM lab for Boys and Girls Clubs of Greater Dallas

A renovated gym in Old East Dallas is designed to invest in the future of some young North Texans.

The NBA and the Dallas Mavericks unveiled a STEM lab Thursday for the Boys and Girls Clubs of Greater Dallas.

Taking time out from the finals, the NBA and the Mavs moved the focus away from the court to young kids and giving back.

A newly renovated sports court, a stem lab and much more were unveiled Thursday and put to the test. It’s the East Dallas Club of the Boys and Girls Clubs of Greater Dallas.

The new bells and whistles are thanks to the charitable division of ‘NBA Cares’ and the Mavs.

The kids heard from the players, team execs and even the NBA commissioner.

"As we often say some things are bigger than basketball, and today is a perfect example of our dedication to the community," said Mavs CEO Cynthia Marshall.

"What’s most important is after all this is over, whatever happens in the NBA Finals, that you take advantage of this club. I’ll bet you some of these players grew up in a club just like this," said NBA Commissioner Adam Silver.

2011 NBA Champion Shawn Marion can attest to that.

"Anything positive to set the foundation for kids is the merit to a bright future," he said.

All of it is to say that while Dallas supports the Mavs, the Mavs are supporting the city’s future.