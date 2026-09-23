Boyd ISD finds no wrongdoing in how staff handled locker room hazing allegations

The Brief Four Boyd High School students were arrested on Sept. 16 and charged with felony injury to a child in connection to a Sept. 3 hazing incident in the school's field house. Boyd ISD, after completing its own investigation, says its staff handled the incident properly, and called some information shared on the incident "inaccurate and unfounded." Boyd Police say they are still interviewing witnesses and could bring more charges as their investigation continues.



Boyd ISD says its staff handled recent allegations of hazing properly, but police continue to investigate the arrests of four high school students as an assault.

Boyd ISD hazing investigation

What's New:

Boyd ISD says it has completed its investigation into recent allegations of hazing inside the Boyd High School field house, and said it found no wrongdoing by its staff.

"The District has been made aware of information being shared and discussed in the community concerning an incident that occurred on September 3, 2026, at Boyd High School, and the Campus' response. Unfortunately, it appears that some information is inaccurate or unfounded. In accordance with policy and practice, the District conducted a review concerning the staff's response.

As it relates to the campus' actions and response, that investigation has concluded and it has been determined that staff responded promptly and appropriately based on the circumstances.

The safety and security of our students and staff is of the utmost priority. As such, the District takes very seriously allegations which raise concerns that campus safety has been compromised and will take the necessary steps to address such concerns.

The District understands that some in the community may want more detailed information. However due to laws and policies concerning confidentiality, including student confidentiality, the District is unable to disclose more detailed information.

Future updates will be released when appropriate."

The district's superintendent, Tom Woody, said on Monday he does not believe the district has a culture of hazing.

What they're saying:

Craig Miller, the former Dallas ISD Chief of Police, tells FOX 4's David Sentendrey the district's announcement may be premature.

"I would prefer that the administration allow the criminal investigation to run its course," Miller said. "That criminal investigation is going to be much more thorough."

Miller says hazing happens in school districts, but says the coaches have a responsibility to report such incidents when they happen.

"If there were adults that knew, they should be held accountable as well."

Boyd High School hazing arrests

What we know:

17-year-old Chason Lee-Earl Tucker, 17-year-old Noah Stevens, and two juveniles were arrested on September 16 and charged with injury to a child causing bodily injury, a felony, and unlawful restraint.

According to arrest warrant affidavits for Stevens and Tucker, the victim in the case is a 14-year-old student who was physically restrained by the upperclassmen in the boys' locker room.

Noah Stevens (L) and Chason Tucker (R)

The older boys dragged the victim into the shower and removed his clothes. They allegedly tried to remove his underwear but were unsuccessful, so Tucker pulled down his own pants and sat on the victim with his bare bottom.

A coach heard the commotion and told the boys to "settle down," but then left the locker room and later said the incident "needed to be handled in the locker room and didn't need to be reported further up," according to court documents.

The victim suffered multiple bruises from being dragged and injured his hand while "actively attempting to fight his way away from the students" according to the court document.

Local perspective:

Attorneys for Stevens released a statement saying the situation "could have been addressed by the coaching staff."

"But here we are," the statement said. "This kind of behavior has been going on for years at this high school. Our client experienced similar locker room hijinks when he began playing football there. Context and culture matter."

The other side:

Some have described the incident as "football boys being boys" in a locker room, but police said it was clearly an assault.

Boyd Police maintained the investigation remains ongoing in a statement released on Sept. 21:

The Boyd High School hazing investigation remains active and ongoing. Investigators continue to conduct interviews and follow up on information obtained throughout the course of the investigation.



As is common in a comprehensive investigation, interviews with witnesses and involved parties, may identify additional information, evidence, or individuals requiring further investigation. The Boyd Police Dept is committed to ensuring that all relevant facts and circumstances are thoroughly examined before the investigation is concluded.



If evidence establishes that additional criminal charges are warranted based on the acts or omissions of any person involved, investigators will evaluate the evidence and pursue any appropriate action consistent with Texas law.

What's next:

Boyd Police say more charges could be coming as the investigation into the alleged hazing incident continues.