Bomb threats hit multiple North Texas schools; Coppell and Anna high schools closed

The Brief Both Coppell High School and Anna High School canceled all classes Wednesday after receiving phoned-in bomb threats. Students already on the Coppell campus were evacuated and bused to an off-site reunification center, while law enforcement agencies conducted sweeps of the targeted buildings. These incidents are part of a broader wave of threats hitting Texas schools today.



Coppell High School remained closed Wednesday as authorities investigated a phoned-in bomb threat, marking the third incident reported at a North Texas high school this morning.

Coppell High School bomb threat

What we know:

Coppell ISD officials and local police were first notified of the potential threat around 8:20 a.m. The school’s opening was immediately delayed, and students and staff already on-site were evacuated while Coppell police conducted a comprehensive sweep of the building.

Evacuated students were transported to an off-site reunification center to meet their families, and officials later confirmed the campus would remain closed for the duration of the day.

Local perspective:

The disruption in Coppell follows a series of similar threats targeting other regional campuses earlier in the morning.

Anna High School was also forced to cancel all classes Wednesday after receiving a potential bomb threat. While no injuries were reported and school is set to resume in Anna on Thursday, the campus remained empty for much of the day as law enforcement investigated.

A third threat was reported at Duncanville High School, though authorities there quickly determined the incident was a hoax.

What we don't know:

At this time, investigators have not released details regarding the specific nature of the threats or whether the three incidents are connected. Police continue to monitor area campuses as a precaution while they work to identify potential suspects.