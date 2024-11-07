Boil water notice issued in Richardson: Avoid using tap water

The Brief A boil water notice has been issued in Richardson after a drop in water tank pressure made the tap water unsafe for use or consumption. Richardson ISD schools are closed Thursday due to unsafe water conditions. Residents are advised not to use tap water for any purpose. Officials have not provided a timeline for when the issue will be resolved.



A boiling water notice was issued in Richardson on Wednesday night after monitoring equipment in a water tank malfunctioned. This caused a water tower to lose pressure for several minutes, making tap water unsafe for residents.

"This situation arose because of malfunctioning technology with the sensors, preventing us from restoring the water level to an acceptable standard," said City Manager Don Magner.

The boiling water notice requires residents to boil tap water before any use, including handwashing.

Officials have not yet determined when the situation will be resolved but indicated it may not be safe until at least Friday. Water samples need to be collected and tested to confirm safety.

The affected area ranges from Arapaho Road in the north to Spring Valley Road in the south, and from Coit Road to U.S. Highway 75.

Richardson ISD canceled school on Thursday due to water problems. The list of schools affected includes:

Arapaho Classical Magnet

Dover Elementary School

Heights Elementary

Richardson West Junior High School

Richardson High School

The city is distributing bottled water to residents from 8:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. Thursday at the Heights Recreation Center.