Body recovered from Vilbig Lake in Irving after man falls from boat

Authorities recovered the body of a man Tuesday afternoon, a day after he fell from a boat into Vilbig Lake in Irving, Texas, and disappeared underwater, police said.

Body recovered from Irving lake

What we know:

The incident was reported on Monday, Dec. 1, at approximately 7:45 p.m., when officers responded to a call to assist the Irving Fire Department. The reporting party stated that a man had fallen from a boat into the lake and could no longer be seen. The victim was not wearing a life jacket at the time of the incident, officials confirmed.

Search efforts on Monday night involved officers deploying drones while the Irving Fire Department and the Lewisville Dive Team canvassed the area. Despite extensive searching, the victim was not located, and recovery operations were postponed until Tuesday morning.

The search resumed Tuesday, Dec. 2, with personnel from the Irving Fire Department, the Grand Prairie Fire Department, the Grand Prairie Dive Team, and Texas Game Wardens.

The victim's body was recovered at approximately 2:15 p.m. Tuesday.

What we don't know:

The investigation into the incident is ongoing. The Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office will confirm the victim’s identity and determine the official cause of death. No additional information was immediately available.