Body of Fort Hood soldier recovered after boating incident

Fort Hood officials have released the name of the soldier whose body was recovered after a boating incident on Stillhouse Hollow on August 2.

Spc. Francisco Gilberto Hernandezvargas entered the army in May 2017 as an Automatic Rifleman and has been assigned to 1st Battalion, 5th Cavalry Regiment, 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Cavalry Division since December 2017.

Hernandezvargas was from Woodside, New York, according to officials.

“The Black Knight family is heartbroken by the loss of Spc. Francisco Hernandezvargas. Our hearts go out to his family and friends during this difficult time,” said Lt. Col. Neil Armstrong, commander of 1st Bn. 5th Cav. Regt. said in a news release. “Spc. Hernandezvargas served his country honorably both stateside while at Fort Hood and abroad in Korea and Romania and this tragic loss is felt by every member within our formation.”

Hernandezvargas’ awards and decorations include the National Defense Service Medal, Korean Defense Service Medal, Army Good Conduct Medal, Overseas Service Ribbon and the Army Service Ribbon.

No further details have been released about the boating incident. Officials say the unit is cooperating with local authorities as the incident is currently under investigation.