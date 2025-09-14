Body of Johnson County man found in Lake Alvarado after canoe capsized
ALVARADO, Texas - The body of a Johnson County man was recovered Saturday from Alvarado Lake after he was reported missing after his borrowed canoe was found capsized.
Drowning at Alvarado Lake
What we know:
Douglas Bernard Joe, a resident of Johnson County, was found at 8:11 a.m. Saturday by Alvarado Fire Department personnel, according to a news release from the Alvarado Police Department.
The initial report came in around noon on Friday, when a 911 call was received about a capsized canoe. The canoe's owner had found the overturned vessel early Friday morning. Joe had borrowed the canoe the previous evening.
An extensive search was conducted Friday by the Alvarado Police Department, Alvarado Fire Department, and Texas Game Warden personnel, but no one was found. The search resumed Saturday morning, leading to the discovery of Joe's body.
The investigation into the incident is ongoing.
The Source: Information in this article is from the City of Alvarado.