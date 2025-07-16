Garland police seek public's help identifying man found dead in creek after heavy rain

article

Garland police are asking the public to help identify the body of a man found in a creek Sunday night, after heavy rainfall swept through North Texas.

What we know:

A body was discovered in a creek under a bridge in the 2600 block of Anita Drive around 9:45 p.m. Sunday. Garland officials said partial human remains were seen in debris within the water.

Investigators believe the body was carried downstream due to the condition of the remains and the recent heavy rain in North Texas. Garland detectives and the Dallas County Medical Examiner's Office are working to determine the cause of death and identify the individual.

Public Assistance Needed for Identification

What you can do:

Officials confirmed Tuesday that the remains belong to an adult male. However, investigators have not yet identified the man and are asking the public for assistance.

The man has a tattoo on his upper left thigh that "depicts claws and possibly a wing or similar feature," according to Garland police. Authorities noted that due to the condition of the body, details of the tattoo are difficult to distinguish.

Anyone with information on the individual is urged to contact Detective Lingenfelter at 972-205-4021.