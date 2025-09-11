Body discovered below train bridge in Arlington

article

An adult male was found dead Thursday beneath a train bridge near Stadium Drive and Elder Drive, prompting a police investigation and significant traffic delays.

Body found under bridge

What we know:

Arlington police said in a statement that preliminary findings do not indicate the man was struck by a train. Investigators believe he may have jumped or fallen from the bridge.

A recovery team is working to remove the body from the area.

The Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office will determine the official cause and manner of death. The investigation is ongoing.

Stopped train causing traffic delays

A train that was in the area at the time of the discovery has been stopped on the tracks, blocking crossings at Stadium, Collins, and Center.

Authorities do not have an estimate for when the train will be able to move. Drivers are encouraged to use Cooper or Watson Road as alternate north-south routes.