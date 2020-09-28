Boater charged after hitting fallen tuber on Lake Granbury

article

The driver of a boat is facing charges after hitting a woman who had fallen off a tube on Lake Granbury.

Hood County Sheriff Roger Deeds said 28-year-old Dylan Cohen of Colleyville was charged with intoxication manslaughter.

He was driving a boat on Lake Granbury Saturday afternoon and allegedly struck a woman who had fallen off a tube.

The woman went underwater and did not resurface. Dive teams are still searching for her body.

The woman’s name has not yet been released.

Cohen is being held in the Hood County jail. His bond was set at $15,000.