Blue Bell introduces new Fudge Brownie Decadence flavor
BRENHAM, Texas - Chocolate lovers, there's a new Blue Bell Creameries flavor for you.
It's called Fudge Brownie Decadence.
Blue Bell describes the flavor as a "luscious chocolate French ice cream with fudge brownie chunks and a whipped topping loaded with chocolate flakes."
The new flavor is available now in half-gallon and pint sizes for a limited time.
Fudge Brownie Decadence joins two other Blue Bell summer-releases: Milk & Cookies and Confetti Cake.
