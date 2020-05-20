Blue Bell employee tests positive for coronavirus

An employee at Blue Bell Creameries' Brenham facility has tested positive for COVID-19.

Blue Bell tells FOX 26 that the employee is quarantined, not working, and is under medical supervision.

Due to the employee's privacy, no other details are being released.

"We have taken all necessary steps to identify and notify employees of our company who worked closely with the employee," the Texas ice cream company said. "These employees have been asked to self-quarantine and monitor for any symptoms for 14 days."

Blue Bell says it has deep-cleaned and disinfected the area where the employee worked.

To see how Blue Bell is responding to the pandemic, click here.