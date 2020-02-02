Bloomberg campaign calls Trump 'pathological liar' with a 'spray-on tan' after Trump makes box claim

Michael Bloomberg's campaign called President Donald Trump a "pathological liar" Sunday after Trump claimed that Bloomberg is asking for a box to stand on during the Democratic debates.

In an interview with Fox News' Sean Hannity which aired before the Super Bowl, Trump said of Bloomberg, "[He's] very little. I just think of little. You know, now he wants a box for the debates to stand on. Okay, it's okay, there's nothing wrong. You can be short. Why should he get a box to stand on, okay? He wants a box for the debates. Why should he be entitled to that? Really. Does that mean everyone else gets a box?"

Bloomberg is 5'8". Trump is 6'3" and has taken to calling Bloomberg "Mini Mike" in tweets.

Bloomberg National Press Secretary Julie Wood focused issued a brief statement: "The president is lying. He is a pathological liar who lies about everything: his fake hair, his obesity, and his spray-on tan."

Bloomberg himself has said that Trump is focused on him because he's nervous, tweeting "Donald Trump knows I can beat him — and the fear of that keeps him up tweeting about me late into the night."