Bloodhound named Trumpet claims top prize at Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show

Pets and Animals
Trumpet, a bloodhound wins Best in Show at the 146th Annual Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show in Tarrytown of New York, United States on June 22, 2022. (Photo by Tayfun Coskun/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

Talk about a pampered pooch – a bloodhound named Trumpet took home the top prize at the Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show Wednesday night in Tarrytown, New York. 

Trumpet beat out six other finalists to win the coveted best in show prize. He beat out a French bulldog, a German shepherd, a Maltese, an English setter, a Samoyed and Lakeland terrier to be crowned top dog for the prestigious show's 146th competition. 

Top Canines Compete At Prestigious Westminster Dog Show

Heather Buehner and Trumpet the Bloodhound sit in the winners circle after winning Best in Show at the annual Westminster Kennel Club dog show at the Lyndhurst Estate on June 21, 2022 in Tarrytown, New York. (Photo by Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images

Trumpet is the first of his breed to win Westminster.

More than 3,000 different breeds of dogs competed in this year's show. Trumpet winning best in show means he represents the ideal for his breed.

Trumpet, a bloodhound wins Best in Show at the 146th Annual Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show in Tarrytown of New York, United States on June 22, 2022. (Photo by Tayfun Coskun/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

