Bishop Lynch HS community packs meals sent to hungry children all over the world

Tens of thousands of meals will soon be sent to hungry children all over the world.

A Catholic private school in Dallas hosted the charitable event hoping to make a big impact.

Bishop Lynch High School took learning to outside the classroom.

"It feels really good to know you're making a difference," Bishop Lynch senior Audrey Clay said.

On Saturday, they hosted their 3rd annual MobilePack charitable event, in which they packaged nutritional meals for malnourished children all over the world.

"We packed for 400 kids last year for a whole year, and I mean, that’s amazing to think that 400 kids get to eat meals every day for a whole year," Clay added.

It's in partnership with Feed my Starving Children, a Christian nonprofit which believes hope starts with food.

More than 700 students, their families, faculty, and alumni came out to lend a hand.

“It's really a hallmark of who we are as a school, that we are educating and forming young hearts and minds not just for their own good, but for the good of all," Bishop Lynch HS President Chris Rebuck said.

One bag packaged at Saturday’s event serves six meals. Every child receives about 60 bags so they can have meals for an entire year.

Feed my Starving Children has sent food to 102 countries since March 2009.

Event supervisor Louis Hintz has seen the impact firsthand, and shared one of the countless miraculous stories.

"As soon as she finished that bowl, I mean, she had enough energy for about 1,000 kids. She was running around. We couldn’t get her to sit still. She was laughing, playing, and jumping. and after meeting her, it just truly hit me that the food that we're packing does so much more than just fill these kids’ stomachs,” Hintz said. “It's really allowing kids just like Ariana, the ability to run, to move, to laugh to play, to be a kid, to just have a childhood just like every kid should."

Bishop Lynch set a goal this year of packing more than 155,000 meals.

Something all volunteers hoped to achieve.

Bishop Lynch High School junior Davis Chen has helped out all three years, and he already has next year's event marked in his calendar.

"I’ve learned that a little bit really does go a long way, you know,” he said. “So it really is incredible how much, how many people you can feed with just like what we're doing here today."