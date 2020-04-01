Billy Bob’s Texas celebrates anniversary with online benefit concert

Billy Bob’s Texas is streaming a free, donation-only concert on its Facebook page Wednesday night.

It’s a make-shift celebration for the venue's 39th year of live music and honkytonk entertainment.

Fort Worth’s own Abraham Alexander will perform, along with other local artists including Grady Spencer, Austin Allsup, Bonnie Bishop, Johnny Cooper and many more.

Fans can listen from the comfort of their own couch.

All donations will go to the Creative Industry of Relief Fund of Fort Worth.

The fund was developed to help support musicians, visual artists and filmmakers who are without a job due to COVID-19.

LINK: www.facebook.com/BillyBobsTexas