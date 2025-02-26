Rapper BigXthaPlug arrested for marijuana possession in Arlington

article

The Brief Popular Dallas rapper BigXthaPlug was arrested in Arlington on Tuesday. The rapper, whose real name is Xavier Landum, was charged with possession of marijuana. A passenger in the car was charged with marijuana possession and the unlawful carrying of a weapon



Arlington police arrested rapper BigXthaPlug, whose real name is Xavier Landum, late Tuesday night after a traffic stop led to the discovery of marijuana and a firearm.

BigXthaPlug arrested

What we know:

According to police, officers pulled over a vehicle with an expired registration just after midnight on North Collins Street. When the officer approached, they reported smelling marijuana and asked both the driver and passenger to exit the car. Police say both complied.

The driver, identified as 26-year-old Landum—a well-known rapper and social media influencer—was found with cigarettes and a "green leafy substance" in the center console, according to Arlington police. Officers also discovered a handgun in the passenger-side door.

The passenger, 22-year-old Cleodist Landum, was found to have an active felony warrant out of Bexar County, Texas.

Charges

Dig deeper:

Xavier Landum (BigXthaPlug) was arrested and booked into the Arlington City Jail on one count of possession of marijuana (<2 oz.).

Cleodist Landum (Courtesy: Arlington Police)

Cleodist Landum was also booked into the Arlington City Jail. When officers took him into custody, they allegedly found marijuana on him. He was charged with possession of marijuana and unlawful carrying of a weapon.

Under Texas law, it is illegal to carry a firearm while possessing an illegal substance.

Who is BigXthaPlug?

The backstory:

Xavier Landum, known professionally as BigXthaPlug, is a Dallas native. He began releasing music in February 2023 after spending time in jail, where he started writing songs, including the single "Texas."

Following the success of his debut album, Landum launched his own record label and signed other artists. In 2023, he went on the "Don’t Mess With Texas" tour.

Landum has a strong streaming presence, boasting 17.2 million monthly listeners on Spotify. His most popular song, "Mmhmm," has been streamed more than 330 million times.