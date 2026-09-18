Big Tex returns as State Fair of Texas officials discuss security

The Brief The 55-foot icon is being installed Friday morning ahead of the State Fair of Texas, which opens next Friday and runs through Oct. 18. For 2026, Big Tex features a redesigned look this year, including custom Texas-themed boots, 132-pound Levi's 501 jeans, and an updated Cavender's pearl snap shirt. Fair officials say they will prioritize safety this year with clear bag rules and firearm bans expected to remain in place.



With the start of the State Fair of Texas only a week away, Big Tex is returning to his spot at Fair Park on Friday morning.

Big Tex at the State Fair of Texas

A crane lifted Big Tex into place ahead of the fair’s 140th year.

This year, the 55-foot Cowboy is sporting a new look.

He’s rocking new boots that feature Lone Star State icons like bluebonnets, a longhorn, and accents of red and blue to honor the Texas flag.

He also has a denim upgrade thanks to Levi’s. His new pair of 501 jeans has a waist size of 380 and a length of 290. They were made with 85 yards of denim and weigh about 132 pounds.

His Cavender’s pearl snap shirt is new too. The Western-style top is red with navy blue and white accents. It will be updated each year going forward with logos and designs depending on specific milestones for the fair, Texas, or America.

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State Fair of Texas Security

While the installation is a visible sign of the fair’s arrival, much of the work to prepare for the event happens out of sight.

State Fair of Texas officials said safety is the fair’s top priority. They will hold a news conference at 11 a.m. to talk about some of the plans.

The clear bag rule is expected to remain in effect, as well as the firearms ban at Fair Park.

The State Fair of Texas opens next Friday and runs through Oct. 18.

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