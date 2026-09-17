3rd missing North Texas hiker’s body found following Grand Canyon flooding
GRANBURY, Texas - Human remains found in the Grand Canyon this week were those of a missing North Texas hiker, according to the victim’s family.
Timothy Smith was the last remaining missing person after deadly flash flooding in that area in late August
Deadly Grand Canyon floods
What's new:
The discovery of 53-year-old Timothy Smith’s body brings the death toll to three from flooding that devastated the Phantom Ranch area.
His remains were found earlier this week on the Colorado River, his wife shared on social media.
What they're saying:
"My family has done a lot of waiting over the last three weeks … waiting and hoping Tim (Daddy) would come home, waiting and wondering if the remains found were Tim (Daddy)," Carrie Smith wrote. "We no longer have to wait, Tim was found two days ago by the Rangers at Grand Canyon National Park. Not in the way we had hoped, but we know that he was doing something he loved with John and Brent."
The backstory:
Heavy rain in northern Arizona caused flash flooding along the South Rim of the Grand Canyon on Aug. 29. More than 60 people had to be airlifted out of the canyon as water in a creek rose rapidly.
Smith and two of his friends, 46-year-old John Giusti and 42-year-old Brent Rosenkranz, were killed in the floods. Family members said they had been on a hiking, fishing, and camping trip.
Giusti and Rosenkranz were both from Granbury. Smith grew up in Granbury but had moved to Star Valley Ranch, Wyoming.
The Source: The information in this story comes from an Associated Press news article, Carrie Smith's Facebook page, statements from the family, and past news coverage.