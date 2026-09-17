3rd missing North Texas hiker’s body found following Grand Canyon flooding

The Brief Human remains discovered along the Colorado River were confirmed to be 53-year-old Timothy Smith, the last missing person from late August flash flooding in the Grand Canyon. Smith’s recovery brings the total fatalities from the Phantom Ranch area floods to three, all of whom were friends on a hiking trip together. The deadly Aug. 29 flash floods along the South Rim forced emergency crews to airlift more than 60 stranded visitors out of the canyon.



Human remains found in the Grand Canyon this week were those of a missing North Texas hiker, according to the victim’s family.

Timothy Smith was the last remaining missing person after deadly flash flooding in that area in late August

Deadly Grand Canyon floods

What's new:

The discovery of 53-year-old Timothy Smith’s body brings the death toll to three from flooding that devastated the Phantom Ranch area.

His remains were found earlier this week on the Colorado River, his wife shared on social media.

What they're saying:

"My family has done a lot of waiting over the last three weeks … waiting and hoping Tim (Daddy) would come home, waiting and wondering if the remains found were Tim (Daddy)," Carrie Smith wrote. "We no longer have to wait, Tim was found two days ago by the Rangers at Grand Canyon National Park. Not in the way we had hoped, but we know that he was doing something he loved with John and Brent."

The backstory:

Heavy rain in northern Arizona caused flash flooding along the South Rim of the Grand Canyon on Aug. 29. More than 60 people had to be airlifted out of the canyon as water in a creek rose rapidly.

Smith and two of his friends, 46-year-old John Giusti and 42-year-old Brent Rosenkranz, were killed in the floods. Family members said they had been on a hiking, fishing, and camping trip.

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Giusti and Rosenkranz were both from Granbury. Smith grew up in Granbury but had moved to Star Valley Ranch, Wyoming.