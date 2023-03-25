Hundreds take part in 15th annual Big Dallas Climb

article

Hundreds of people showed up to Bank of America Plaza in Downtown Dallas on Saturday to raise money for the 15th annual Big Climb Dallas.

The event raises money for the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society, which aims to not only find a cure for cancer but improve the quality of life for survivors.

Participants included firefighters climbing in full gear, families, and even some businesses.

Featured article

One cancer survivor said her family comes out to climb in celebration of her recovery.

"We've made it family event. We all went through it. I may have been the one who was sick, but we all went through it, and we all survived it and we’re here to celebrate and to raise money for others," Ashley Beane said.

So far, Big Climb Dallas has raised more than $315,000.