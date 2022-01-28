Biden sending troops to Eastern Europe soon as Ukraine turmoil intensifies

President Biden told reporters Friday that he is moving U.S. troops to Eastern Europe and NATO countries.

The president made the comment after stepping off of Air Force One after a speech in Pittsburgh and added that he does not have an update on the tensions between Russia and Ukraine.

Biden's remark comes as top Pentagon officials Friday said the build-up of Russian troops along Ukraine's border is the largest since the Cold War, warning that conflict in Eastern Europe would be "horrific." But he stressed that it is "not inevitable," maintaining that there is "still time and space for diplomacy" as the Kremlin continues to threaten further incursion in Ukraine.

Biden said earlier this week there would not "be any American forces moving into Ukraine," though hinted that U.S. troops could be moved to Europe in the "near term." The troops may head to NATO front-line countries if Russian begins a large military operation against Ukraine.

The U.S. Army's 82nd Airborne division is one of several military units on heightened alert as Russian forces continue a military buildup on the Ukrainian border.

"I can say today that these units include elements of the 82nd Airborne Division based at Fort Bragg, which regularly, I think you all know, maintains high readiness as well as elements of the 18th Airborne Corps, also based at Fort Bragg," Kirby said during a press briefing Thursday.

The U.S. has been bracing for weeks for the possibility that Russia may launch an invasion of Ukraine, warning of dire consequences if Moscow goes through with an invasion. Over 100,000 Russian troops are at the border with Ukraine, with Kirby saying the Pentagon has continued to see a buildup of "credible combat forces" in the last 24 hours.

