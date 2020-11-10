Biden says Trump's failure to concede 'embarrassing'

Get breaking news alerts in the FOX5NY News app. Download for FREE!

President-elect Joe Biden said President Donald Trump's failure to recognize his victory is an "embarrassment."

It marked the sharpest critique yet from the incoming president at the incumbent, as Trump’s team has refused to formally begin preparations for the transition.

Taking questions from reporters Tuesday for the first time since his victory, Biden predicted that "it will not help the president’s legacy."

"I just think it’s an embarrassment, quite frankly," the president-elect said.

Biden said regardless of the Trump administration’s actions, his planning to assume power on Jan. 20 is continuing as scheduled.