Biden meets with Queen Elizabeth II at Windsor Castle

President Joe Biden and the first lady met with Queen Elizabeth II at Windsor Castle Sunday.

Biden was in the country for the G-7 summit.

The Bidens emerged from a Land Rover on Sunday to meet the awaiting queen, who stood on a dais dressed in a pink hat and floral dress. The U.S. president wore his aviator sunmark glasses as he joined the monarch, only to remove them as he inspected the red-uniformed and bearskin-capped Guard of Honor assembled on the castle grounds.

The queen and the U.S. first lady stayed on the dais as Biden walked along the guard. During President Donald Trump’s 2018 visit, Trump broke royal protocol by walking ahead of Queen Elizabeth II during the inspection.

Neither the queen nor Biden made any public remarks during the ceremony.

The White House said Biden met the queen in 1982, but that was when he was a U.S. senator.

The now-95-year-old monarch has met every American president since Dwight Eisenhower during her nearly 70-year reign, except for Lyndon Johnson, who didn’t visit Britain while he was in office.

She was a 25-year-old princess when she came to Washington in 1951 and stayed with President Harry S. Truman and his family at Blair House, where Truman lived while the White House underwent a major renovation. She met Herbert Hoover in 1957, more than 20 years after he left office.

The Associated Press contributed to this report. This story was reported from Los Angeles.

Once Sunday’s inspection was completed, the queen and the Bidens went into the castle for tea.