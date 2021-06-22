Bicyclist drowns after falling into Lake Lavon

article

Divers recovered the body of a bicyclist who drowned after falling into a North Texas lake.

The Collin County Sheriff’s Office said deputies got a call Monday afternoon from someone who saw a man on a bicycle hit the side of the bridge on FM 2862 and then fall over the railing into Lake Lavon.

The witness didn’t see the man come back up for air after falling into the water.

Dive teams with the sheriff’s office and Wylie Fire Department searched the water until nightfall and storms approached the area but did not find anything.

They resumed the search Tuesday morning and found the man’s body.

The Collin County Medical Examiner’s Office is working to identify him and will perform an autopsy.