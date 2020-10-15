Expand / Collapse search

Betsy Devos visits North Texas for discussion on COVID-19 and education

By FOX 4 Staff
Published 
Garland
GARLAND, Texas - A prominent supporter of reopening schools brought her message to North Texas.

Education Secretary Betsy Devos visited a charter high school in Garland Thursday morning.

She participated in a roundtable discussion with students, parents, teachers and school officials to learn more about the opportunities and challenges they faced during the pandemic.

Devos said a silver lining to the pandemic will be the much more rapid adoption of technology in schools.

She also believes families are exploring different learning options during and post-pandemic.

“We are seeing families across the country who are electing to start small home schools or micro-schools or pods or some other definition of a small school with a few students. I think we are going to see a lot more of that,” Devos said.

Her visit comes two days after the Tarrant County health director said schools should send students back home to reverse an increase in COVID-19 cases.

Dallas County has also seen an increase in cases but it’s health director did not recommend closing schools.